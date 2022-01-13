Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KTB opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

