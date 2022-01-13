Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,422 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $55,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

