L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $220.09 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.