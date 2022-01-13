Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Latch has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Latch by 77.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.