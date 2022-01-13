Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.
LTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.
Shares of LTCH stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Latch has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Latch by 77.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Latch
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
