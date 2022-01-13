Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.70% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $327,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

