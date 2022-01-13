Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 19,639 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $800,485.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

