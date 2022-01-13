Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.61. Lawson Products shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 4,530 shares.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $430.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

