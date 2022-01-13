LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,745.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $73,745.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.56 or 0.07669685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.96 or 0.99693742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068981 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

