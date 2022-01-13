Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $599.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $994,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 76.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.