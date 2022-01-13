Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.50

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 35180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.