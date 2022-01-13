Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 6,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

