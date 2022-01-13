LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $74,134.95 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66.

On Monday, November 8th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56.

LC stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LendingClub by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingClub by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LendingClub by 20.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

