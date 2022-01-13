Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up to $107.94

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.94, but opened at $110.99. Lennar shares last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 30,399 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Get Lennar alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.