Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000.

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of RNW opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

