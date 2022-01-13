Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $98,000 Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.