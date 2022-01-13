Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,612 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of ClearSign Technologies worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

