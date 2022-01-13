Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

CNX opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

