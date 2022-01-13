Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 495 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 241.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.