Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $340.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $343.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

