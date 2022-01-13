LHT (LHT) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $115,617.45 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

