Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

