LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading 9.8% Higher

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36. 458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

