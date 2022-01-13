Lightstreams (PHT) One Day Volume Tops $167.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $771,799.85 and approximately $167.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

