Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

NYSE:LIN opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. Linde has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Linde by 739.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

