Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Linde worth $388,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,462. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

