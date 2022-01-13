Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $339.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.