Lithium Americas Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

