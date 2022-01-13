Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $380,639.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,019,445 coins and its circulating supply is 22,944,018 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.