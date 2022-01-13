Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.19 and its 200-day moving average is $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

