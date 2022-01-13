Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head to Head Analysis

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Logiq and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -71.36% -74.75% -60.83% PaySign -25.54% -57.15% -9.11%

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Logiq and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

PaySign has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 76.83%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Logiq.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.91 million 1.32 -$14.51 million ($1.31) -1.66 PaySign $24.12 million 4.39 -$9.14 million ($0.15) -13.67

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logiq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PaySign beats Logiq on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

