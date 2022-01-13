LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $257.89

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.89 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.64). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.64), with a volume of 2,704,049 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 305 ($4.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($4.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.66) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.87) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.46) to GBX 283 ($3.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.76).

The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,471,426.63).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

