Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,074 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $72,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

