Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,564 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $56,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $12,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $176.26 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.