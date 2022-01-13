Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $68,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

