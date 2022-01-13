Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $54.59 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $54,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $989,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS opened at $390.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $393.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

