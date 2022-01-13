Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $63.21 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $63,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

FOXF stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.59 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

