Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 222,972 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $77,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

