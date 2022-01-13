Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average of $184.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

