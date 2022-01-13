L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.50.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.