Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Citi Trends worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $553.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

