Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 102.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 334,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

