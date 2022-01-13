Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $690,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gray Television by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Gray Television by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of GTN opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.