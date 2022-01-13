Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,222 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.