Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 1,580,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 125,002 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.