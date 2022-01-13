LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $179.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

