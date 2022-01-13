Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 429,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

