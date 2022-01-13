Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $12.76. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 486,324 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

