LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $292,480.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

