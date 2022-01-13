Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s current price.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

