Lympo Market Token Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $372,614.96 and $696,377.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 90.8% lower against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.75 or 0.07580564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,417.38 or 0.99342725 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

